Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

CM takes notice

Lahore

CM takes notice of torture

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Dr Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson to CM, has said the chief minister has sought report about torture of an elderly woman in Sialkot. The chief minister has directed to immediately arrest the accused and take action against the accused in accordance with the law.

