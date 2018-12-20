tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CM takes notice of torture
By Our correspondent
LAHORE: Dr Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson to CM, has said the chief minister has sought report about torture of an elderly woman in Sialkot. The chief minister has directed to immediately arrest the accused and take action against the accused in accordance with the law.
