Improving media response to terrorism incidents

PESHAWAR: Police officers, prosecutors and officials of the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) took part in a dialogue here Tuesday with members of the media on media’s response to incidents of terrorism.

The Research Society for International Law (RSIL) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) organized the policy dialogue on “Improving media responses related to terrorism incidents” at a local hotel.

Colonel (R) Ghulam Abbas, in-charge of the police component of the UNODC’s project “Pakistan Action Plan to Counter Terrorism” (PACT) highlighted the need for professionalism in handling the incidents of terrorism as it was important to preserve the crime scene and collect evidence to enable the police and prosecutors to build a strong case for getting the accused convicted by the courts.

Ahmed Bilal Soofi, president of RSIL and an advocate of the Supreme Court who remained federal minister for law and justice in the caretaker government, made a comprehensive presentation on the legal aspects of media coverage on terrorism. He explained the national and international laws dealing with terrorism and said the mediapersons needed to have knowledge about them to do a proper job while doing coverage of terrorism incidents.