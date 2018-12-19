close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

‘Contract awarding to be overhauled’

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for overhauling the present tendering system and preparing recommendations in two weeks to bring wide scale changes in the present contract awarding mechanism for which a final meeting will take place on January 9.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of a special committee formed on the directives of the prime minister. Abdul Aleem added that in the light of the directions given by Prime Minister Imran Khan the Departments of Communication & Works, Local Bodies, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering and Housing need immediate reforms for curbing corruption and saving the national exchequer.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem said that unfortunately a major portion of the amounts of the big projects is plundered by the commission mafia and now through online working and monitoring by the third party reforms would be brought in the present tendering process.

