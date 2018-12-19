Drowned in darkness

Larkana, the city of historical heritage, has suffered a lot at the hands of negligent administrators. No competent authority has taken any action to resolve even the city’s basic problems. Residents have complained about out-of-order streetlights and lack of sign boards, but nothing has been done so far to resolve the matter.

A huge amount of money was spent on solar plates to light the roads, but the project failed miserably. Following the sun set, all roads get covered in darkness, becoming the major reason for road accidents and street crimes. The higher authorities must take steps to resolve this problem.

Mujeeb Ali

Larkana