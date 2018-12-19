Sarwar addresses convocation: Quality education vital to counter challenges, says Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has stressed the need for equitable and quality education for all in order to counter the challenges faced by Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing at 16th convocation of the University of Management and Technology, Lahore here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan was facing challenges which include eliminating poverty, eradicating socio-economic inequalities, ensuring sustainable growth and playing its role in knowledge creation through advancement in the fields of science and technology.

He said the education develops the understanding that the economy of any country cannot grow until its citizens don’t realise the importance of progress. Pakistan’s IT related services have crossed $1.00 billion mark, whereas, we believe that with proper support, it can further grow multifold. He said the PTI government is taking necessary steps in this regard. We are also focusing on our traditional exports sectors, including textile, sports, and surgical products. The subsidised rate of gas for the industry is the first step this government has taken for supporting our local industry. The governor congratulated the graduating students and distributed medals and degrees among them.