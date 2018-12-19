COAS calls on Emir of Qatar

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Qatar and attended the National Day Parade of Qatar.

The COAS congratulated Lieutenant General Staff (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, on a professional and impressive parade befitting Qatar’s national solidarity and progress, says anISPR press release on Tuesday.

Earlier, the COAS called upon His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. Both also discussed measures to enhance the bilateral security cooperation. His Highness appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and the positive role being played by Pakistan for regional stability, including Afghanistan. The COAS thanked His Highness for Qatar’s continued support towards a negotiated political settlement for peace in Afghanistan.

The COAS also called on His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Bin Naseer Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Prime Minister & Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar. The prime minister expressed a keen desire to further diversify and broaden mutual cooperation, including security. The COAS assured him of Pakistan’s full cooperation in all mutual undertakings.