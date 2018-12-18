Islamabad beaten again in T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Region stood at the bottom of National T20 Cup following the fourth round with yet another loss at the Multan Stadium on Monday.

Islamabad were beaten on the last ball of the match as Muhammad Waqas (41 not out) stole the show for Peshawar Region. Put into bat first, Islamabad batting lineup failed to pile up a decent total and was restricted to 135-7. Abid Ali (47) and Aqeel Malik (30) played well.

In reply, Waqas kept Peshawar in the hunt after Saad Ali (43) gave his team good start. Islamabad bowlers bowled well, taking the game to the last ball where Peshawar required 2 runs to win which Waqas managed to the delight of team members. Pacer Ahmed Bashir (3-30) was the pick of bowlers for Islamabad. Islamabad so far have won just one game in the tournament.

Brief scores: Islamabad Region 135-7 in 20 overs (Abid Ali 47, Adeel Malik 30, Iftikhar Ahmed 21; Sajid Khan 2-25, Waqas Maqsood 2-33, Muhammad Mohsin 1-20, Imran Khan Sr. 1-26). Peshawar Region 136-7 in 20 overs (Saad Ali 43, Muhammad Waqas 41 not out, Israrullah 24; Ahmed Bashir 3-30, Sohail Khan 2-33, Imad Wasim 1-4, Junaid Khan 1-34). Result: Peshawar Region won by 3 wickets. Man of the Match: Muhammad Waqas (Peshawar Region).

Fata Region beat Rawalpindi Region by 6 wickets: Rawalpindi Region 139-9 in 20 overs (Sami Aslam 37, Zahid Mansoor 30, Khalid Usman 20 not out; Adil Amin 3-14, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 2-16, Asif Afridi 2-29, Usama Mir 1-9, Kashif Bhatti 1-22). Fata Region 141-4 in 19 overs (Khushdil Shah 65, Mukhtar Ahmed 22; Hammad Azam 2-22, Abdul Rehman 1-11, Saud Shakeel 1-20). Man of the Match: Khushdil Shah (Fata Region).