ICST wants work on CPEC to be expedited

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Monday said economic problems should not be allowed to hit the fate-changing project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

China and Pakistan should expedite work on the revolutionary project so that it could be completed well in time while other countries should also be allowed to participate in the project, it said.

Enemy countries are trying their best to damage the project while their agents in Pakistan who have damaged many mega projects are conspiring against CPEC, said Patron ICST Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that the government must take note of the situation and forge consensus on the project to get it completed which will allow masses to reap the fruits of the multibillion-dollar initiative.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that we are not short of elements who have played a central role in damaging mega projects in past to keep the country underdeveloped and destabilized.