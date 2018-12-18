ICCI inks accord with Chinese entrepreneurs

Islamabad: Zhao Kai, president, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Shenyang Sub-Council along with a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ICCI to promote bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and China. Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, ICCI and Zhao Kai President CCPIT-Shenyang Sub-Council signed the MoU. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President ICCI, M. Ejaz Chaudhry former MNA & a businessman and others were present at the occasion.

By signing MoU, both sides agreed to keep constant contact and make efforts to promote bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China. They agreed to exchange regularly market information to explore new possibilities for enhancing business cooperation between their members. They will assist visits of trade delegations between the two countries and encourage bilateral investment & technology transfer. Both sides will assist each other in organizing or participating in exhibitions, trade fairs, conferences, business seminars, training programs and forums taking place in respective countries.