‘Harmonise syllabus, treatment procedure’

LAHORE: Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Aamir Zaman Khan has said that it is very essential to harmonise the treatment procedure according to latest medical research.

Necessary changes are being introduced to harmonise the medical syllabus and treatment procedure in neighbouring countries and it is very important to initiate steps on emergent basis in syllabus and treatment procedure.

Addressing the seminar on “necessary steps to harmonise the medical syllabus according to present era” organised by Medical Education Department of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof Javed Gardezi said that former students of medical colleges should adopt latest treatment procedure and there is a dire need to monitor on a specific forum which produce better result.

Prof Shamsa Humayun welcomed the medical experts and described objectives of the seminar. Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry President College of Physician of Surgeon Pakistan was the chief guest. Prof Javed Gardezi and Prof Modat Rana were included in the panel of experts. Prof Khalid Khan, Prof Kamran Khalid Khawaja, Prof Sheri Khawar, Prof Balqees Shabbir, Prof Shamsa Humayun and senior faculty members participated in the seminar.

Vice-Chancellor of KEMU Prof Dr Khalid Maqbool Gondal and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Arif Tajamul Khan, Prof Mehmood Ayaz and principals were present in the seminar. Later, shields were distributed among the medical experts.