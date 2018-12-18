‘Minorities to get active role in LG system’

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that including Christian all minorities would be given equal status in all fields and in New Pakistan there would be no discrimination on any basis.

He expressed these views while addressing a cake cutting ceremony at Mian Mir Colony held in connection with Christmas. Bishop Yaqoob Paul, ex-MPAs Shoaib Siddiqui and Aajasam Sharif, PTI leaders Tahir Altaf and Pitras Sadiq were also present. Abdul Aleem Khan said that in the new local government system in Punjab there would be reserved seats for minorities and they will be given active role in the coming days.

He said that right from the creation of Pakistan minorities have always been at the forefront and their efforts in the national efforts were always commendable. He added that especially Christian Community sacrificed lives to safeguard the national boundaries while they also remained at the top position in health, education and other important sectors. He appreciated the contribution of Christians in the struggle of Imran Khan to bring change in the country and now in the PTI government they would be given return for their efforts. He greeted Christians on the eve of 25th December and assured them his all-out cooperation. On this occasion, one minute silence was observed and special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Army Public School.

Senior minister also inaugurated CPM School at Mian Mir Colony and assured that efforts would continue to upgrade this area. He said that the previous goernment did nothing for education, health and important sectors and only selective development projects were started for commission purposes.

He inspected different sections of the school and said that new generation has basic right of getting modern education. He assured his full cooperation to solve the other problems being faced by the residents and said that work would be completed on priority basis.