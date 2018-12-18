Funds approved for five new hospitals

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid approved Rs60 million in grant for establishment of five mother and child hospitals in different districts.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Secretary Muhammad Khan Ranjha and others also attended the meeting. “Further grant amounting to Rs. 175 million would also be released during the current fiscal year” the minister said.

It was also decided in the meeting that in every mother & child hospital, a nursing college would also be established. The minister directed for preparation of PC-1 of the project as early as possible. “Rs1,000 being approved for revamping of all DHQ and 11 THQ hospitals and an amount of Rs. 6000 million would also be released during the current fiscal year” announced the minister.

She also said that under the CM’s stunting reduction programme Rs. 525 million have been approved and further grant of Rs. 1,222 million would be released soon. During the meeting supplementary grant for many other projects was also sanctioned.