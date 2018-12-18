Army bulldoze KPT, PAF down Navy

KARACHI: Former two-time winners Army bulldozed Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 5-0 to surge to the third spot in Pakistan Premier Football League here at KMC Stadium on Monday.

Ansar Abbas hit a brace. He was joined on the score-sheet by Umair Waqar, Mateen and Shehbaz Younis.In the one-sided affair, the soldiers played aggressively, taking lead through Umair in the 14th minute.

Three minutes later, Mateen doubled their lead. Ansar inflated their tally at the stroke of half time.Shehbaz added to the misery of KPT through a clinical strike in the 85th minute that made the score 4-0.

Ansar hit his second and the team’s fifth goal one minute from full time. The victory enabled Army to jump to the second place with 36 points from 20 matches. This was the ninth win for Army.

The loss left KPT reeling at 13 points from 19 outings.In the other show at the same venue, the second-placed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed Navy 3-0 to rise to 39 points from 19 meetings.

Discarded international Mohammad Mujahid put PAF ahead in the third minute. Two minutes later, Sohail Khan doubled their lead before Arif Nawaz hit their third in the 85th minute.The loss left Navy reeling at 21 points from 19 appearances.

Here at KPT Stadium, former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) held former four-time champions WAPDA to a 1-1 draw.WAPDA went ahead in the fourth minute through Usman Manzoor. At half time, WAPDA were leading 1-0. In the second half tough game was witnessed.

KRL levelled the score through a solid strike from Iftikhar Ali in the 53rd minute.The single point helped KRL move to 40 points at the summit after 19 outings. WAPDA have 36 points from 19 matches.