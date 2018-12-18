Harbhajan denies he ‘broke down crying’

PERTH: Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has refuted claims from Andrew Symonds that he broke down and cried in apologising over the infamous “monkeygate” scandal, telling the Australian to “grow up”.

Symonds on Sunday recounted what he claimed was a truce between the pair called three years after the ugly incident in the 2008 Sydney Test, where Harbhajan was accused of calling Symonds a “monkey”.

He told Fox Sports that Harbhajan “actually broke down crying” after saying sorry when they met up in Mumbai.But the Indian took to Twitter to dispute this, saying: “When did that happen??? Broke down?? What for???”

In a later tweet to his nine million followers he told Symonds to get over it.“I thought he was a very good cricketer but Symonds has turned out to be a good fiction writer,” he said.“He sold a story then (2008) and he is ‘selling a story’ now (2018). Mate, the world has come of age in these 10 years and it’s time you also grew up.”