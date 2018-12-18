close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
December 18, 2018

Cottage industry

Newspost

December 18, 2018

Islampur is a village near Swat Saidu Sharif and is famous for its cottage industries which produce high-quality scarves, woolen coats, caps and shawls on the national level. These products have the potential to compete in the international market, however the government hasn’t taken any steps to enhance the exports of these finished products. Last year, the PTI-led KP government expressed that it will work towards uplifting such industries in the province, but so far no action has been taken by the government.

The provincial government needs to support cottage industries so that their productivity can be increased, resulting in more revenue for the government.

Imtiaz Alam

Swat

