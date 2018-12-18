Christian community starts decorating Christmas trees

Islamabad: The Christian community living across the country has started decorating Christmas Tree - main symbol of the Christmas celebration to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, creating more attraction to the festivity with its colourful decorative look.

With a few days left to Christmas, the members of Christian community start decorating the evergreen coniferous tree, real or artificial, as a tradition associated with the celebration of Christmas.

The tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

Like other parts of the country, the Christian community living in Federal capital, has also setup Christmas trees at different areas while some shops are offering artificial decorated tree to display at homes and churches for the festivity.

The members of Christian community working at Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) also decorated a Christmas tree on the entrance of APP building which is serving as major attraction with its beautiful look.

Commenting on the positive step by APP, the minority employees said it is very good gesture for the first time that we feel equality and we appreciate the cooperation by the management that they supported us, this activity will further continue in future as we will also hold a cake cutting ceremony.

In various cultures, the Christmas tree is traditionally brought into the home and decorated with Christmas lights (originally candles), ornaments, garlands, tinsel, and candy canes during the days around Christmas.

The earliest accounts of decorating an evergreen tree at Christmas were recorded in Livonia (roughly modern territory of Estonia and Latvia) in 15th century. Talking to APP, a decoration seller said that people mostly use colourful candles and electric lights (fairy lights) to decorate their small sized trees as they are easily available here. Many people also decorate outdoor trees with lights and some added charms, he added.

The preparations for Christmas in twin cities are on peak by the Christian community to celebrate their most important religious festival. The areas where Christians live in large number and Churches are being decorated with lights, colourful posters and the traditional Christmas Trees.