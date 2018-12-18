NAB seeks record of Sindh PA speaker, wife, sons, daughters’ properties

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Sindh Revenue authorities to provide complete record of properties of Agha Siraj Durrani and 10 other members of his family, including his wife Kauser Durrani, sons and daughters.

According to the official correspondence available with The News, Karachi NAB’s Deputy Director Aasia Sanna directed various revenue authorities, including some deputy commissioners, to provide them Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers to be presented before Mr Rizwan, the head of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of Karachi NAB, along with all details of properties of Durrani and other members of his family.

The NAB on July 19 this year decided to launch three separate inquiries against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, according to an official press release of the bureau.

Decision to initiate an inquiry against Durrani was approved by the NAB regional board at a meeting. Out of the three inquiries, the first inquiry pertains to an allegation of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by Speaker Durrani; the second relates to 352 illegal appointments made by him in the Sindh Assembly and the third pertains to embezzlement of funds for the construction of the MPA hostel and construction of the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as in the appointment of project directors for the said projects.

The official statement added that recommendation to initiate the inquiries against Mr Durrani was made to the competent authority on the basis of exhaustive verification of complaints.