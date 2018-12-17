Son-in-law of Iran president faces nepotism claims

TEHRAN: The appointment of President Hassan Rouhani’s son-in-law as head of Iran’s geological survey has renewed accusations of nepotism and led to the resignation of a senior official, according to conservative media. The appointment of Kambiz Mehdizadeh, in his early thirties and reportedly married to Rouhani’s daughter in a low-key wedding this August, was widely criticised by Iranians on social media. It also triggered the resignation of Jafar Sargheyni, head of the mining section in the industries ministry, who criticised “unprofessional appointments” without directly naming Mehdizadeh, the conservative Tasnim news agency reported.