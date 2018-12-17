Rangers arrest three suspects over extortion

A gang of extortionists was busted by the Sindh Rangers during a targeted operation in Orangi Town with three of its members arrested.

According to a spokesman for the paramilitary force, the Rangers personnel carried out a raid in Orangi Town where they arrested three suspects identified as Bilal, Ameer Hamza and Mohammad Irfan.

During interrogations, the suspects allegedly confessed that on the night of December 5, they rang the bell at the residence of a trader, Noor Alam, in Orangi Town Sector 11 and fled after throwing an extortion slip inside.

Later on December10, they called the trader on mobile phone and demanded Rs1.5 million as extortion and also threatened him with dire consequences in case he did not pay the said amount.

The trader, however, registered an FIR of the incident with the Mominabad police. The gang continued to threaten the trader. Later, the paramilitary force took up the case and made the arrests with the help of technical assistance. The Rangers also claimed to have seized weapons from the suspects’ possession. Further investigations are under way.