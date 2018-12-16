English literature moot concludes

LAHORE : First three-day ‘International Conference on English Literature, Linguistics and Teaching’ (ICELLT 2018) with the theme “Interaction in English: Cross-cultural awareness and communication” concluded here on Saturday at University of Education, Township Campus.

Renowned scholars and academicians such as Dr Caroline Clements, Dr Cara Cilano, Dr Robert Mckenzie and Dr Patricia Ann Pashby from leading universities of UK and USA attended the conference. More than 100 research papers were presented during the conference.

While addressing the closing ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rauf-i-Azam said ICELLT had conceptualised a new vision of Inter-disciplinary and inter-genre research within the domain of English and provided a discussion forum for research to collaborate with each other to develop research culture in the field of English language and literature in Pakistan. He said University of Education was striving to keep focus on development of research culture in the university to explore new horizons of excellence in higher education and this conference had reflected our vision to be an outstanding university.

He further said being the pioneer university in teacher education the University of Education could play a vital role in increasing the communication skills of teachers by arranging such conferences.

The VC said the conference would benefit students a lot because they have got the opportunity of meeting the internationally recognised scholars across the world.