RDA gives 30 days to get NOCs of building plans

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi has appealed to the citizens to get approval/NOCs of their buildings, houses, shops, plazas from their concerned departments and authorities in a specified time of 30 days.

He said after the expiry of the timeframe of 30 days, RDA would not spare anyone and take action against those citizens who don’t posses approved building plan of their buildings, houses and shops along with plazas. While taking action, RDA enforcement cell would be directed to demolish their constructions without any further notice.

Similarly, the chairman, Arif Abbasi has also instructed the citizens to approach him if their relevant departments/authorities are not cooperating with them in connection with approval of their building plans. RDA would extend fullest cooperation with such citizens and get their building plans approved, preventing them from any action against them.

In the meantime, the chairman has directed the people to remove their businesses and occupations made close to parks, grave yard sites, government lands, nullahs within next 30 days. We have already issued notices to such mafias to vacate the places themselves as it was causing encroachment. The RDA would not have no other action but to launch a special drive to end all type of encroachments from near the parks, graveyard sites, government lands, nullahs, sports grounds etc. We have evolved an effective strategy to make Rawalpindi a beautiful city and the removal of encroachments is one of the part of our plan, he said.

Meanwhile, the building control section of RDA during a meeting has rejected the approval of 10 building plan of Faisal Town Housing Scheme due to violation of rules and regulations. According to the officials of the building section informed that the owners of Faisal Town had in their building plans displayed the 30 feet size of their constructions of buildings while RDA after inspection found the size 25 feet . Moreover, the building plan prepared by architecture by Faisal Town Housing Scheme is not registered with RDA. On this basis, the chairman rejected ten building plans of Faisal Town and has directed the owner to approach RDA in this connection.