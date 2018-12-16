Public has disliked appointment of Shahbaz as PAC chairman: Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the government’s act to accept the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman did not receive appreciation from the public.

Talking to the media at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said it did not send a “good message” to the masses as they wanted to see dishonest people meeting their fate. He said, “If Shahbaz Sharif is an honest person, there is no dishonest person in the PML-N.”

To a question about the protest over non-issuance of production order for PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique (former railways minister), Sheikh Rashid said no one had issued his (Sheikh Rashid’s) production order for three years and this was despite the unfortunate incident of his mother’s death. “And this was not a case of corruption but one related to Kalashnikov (AK-47) in which I was awarded seven years imprisonment”, he added. He came hard on those complaining about lack of facilities in lock-ups, saying contrary to this they were still availing themselves of air travel facility while their families also tried to settle the issues.

Sheikh Rashid also expressed concern over his viral video in which he was heard saying PM Imran Khan wanted to have him the portfolio of Ministry of Information. “Fawad Chaudhry is like my younger brother”, the minister said and added heading the Information Ministry was the most difficult job in the world.

Earlier in his weekly press conference, Sheikh Rashid said supply of fuel to Pakistan Air Force was a gigantic task and added that in this connection Pakistan Railways had held a detailed meeting with the Air Vice-Marshal Amir Masood.

The minister said Pakistan Railways saved fuel worth Rs 250 million during the three months and added a committee had been formed which would transfer the railways officials on fuel related duties within next 10 to 15 days.

About the tracking system, he said a son of a railways’ labourer had gifted some 300 trackers to Pakistan Railways and added work on the tracking system would start from Dec 25. “The tracking system will enable the passengers to locate the trains on the move,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid said Rehman Baba Express would start from Dec. 23 and added a container freight train from Karachi would also be started from Dec 25. He said Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) had been given a target to start four container freight trains before March 23, 2018. He said that besides that the number of freight trains would also be increased from 10 to 15. He also said some 5-star hotels had shown interest in running trains and added Pakistan Railways was open to all and those interested should meet the railways investment committee.