Education matters

Countries which focus on education manage to achieve success and prosperity in a short period of time. Our country, unfortunately, hasn’t paid serious attention to the education sector which has been in decline for many years now.
Even after the mushroom growth of private schools, there haven’t been any improvements in quality of education. If we want to bring a real change in our country, we have to work diligently towards uplifting the education sector.
Zafarullah Rind
Shahpur Chakar
