Governor opens Interiors Pakistan expo

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday, assuring the local furniture industry of government support to enhance the country’s export and for the betterment of business environment, said Pakistani handmade furniture products have potential to capture the world market with excellent modern designing.

Inaugurating a three-day 10th Interiors Pakistan mega exhibition, at the expo centre, he urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote the local industry in Pakistan. Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best skills that can help develop the country on modern lines, he added.

The governor said the PTI government would establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs to protect, develop and promote. “The PTI would also ask the authorities concerned to provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting local export as a success globally,” he added.

He said his interaction was imperative in order to see how industries can better be supported through government support. He said Pakistan loses a huge amount of foreign exchange to importation; this can be reduced by encouraging our local industries to grow by patronising them.

He also visited various stalls and appreciating the stall holders, he said these were a unique combination of traditional art and modern day requirements. Joint efforts have to be made on modern lines to gain optimum access to international markets for locally manufactured furniture and accessories, he added.

The governor said skilled craftsmen could create unique pieces while large scale factories could produce identical units – in both cases adding to the employment. “I am delighted to support the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), a body committed to promoting Pakistani skill and craftsmanship, as well as creating international linkages to encourage trade.” Ch Muhammad Sarwar congratulated Pakistan Furniture Council Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq for organising consecutively nine Interiors Pakistan expos at Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad successfully without any financial support from government or public sector.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq thanked the governor for assurance to support furniture sector at the government level. He said the handmade world class Pakistani furniture market has a huge opportunity for furniture exporters across the globe if the government makes policies in accordance with the suggestions of its stakeholders for promotion of export of furniture.

PFC has done a lot to promote interior designers and furniture manufacturers from all over Pakistan, both nationally and internationally,” he said. Mian Kashif said what is more, this is also a good platform for new talent to come forward and be recognised. Through these exhibitions the Pakistan Furniture Council has laid the groundwork for furniture related commerce to move forward effectively and expand their market and in turn serve the economy of Pakistan.