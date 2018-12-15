12 snack production units sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) while continuing its food industry checking drive across Punjab has sealed 12 snacks production units. PFA teams have inspected 355 snacks production units out of which 12 were sealed.

Officials said the teams visited 133 small and big production units in Lahore Zone, 90 in Rawalpindi Zone and 132 in South Zone. He said snack units were sealed due to non-food grade packing, for using rancid oil and matri daal in the preparation of nimko and other products. Rotten eggs were also being used in the manufacturing of biscuits. The officials further said PFA teams also found improper cleanliness arrangements, an abundance of insects and poor storage system. The teams also took food samples for laboratory tests from six production units.

The DG PFA said the provincial food body has punished 61 snack manufacturing units with Rs731,000 cumulative fine for not complying with PFA instructions. He informed the teams also warned 198 food outlets, asking them to improve hygienic condition. Meanwhile, the DG PFA said the on-going drive against the sale of carminic acid (E120) should be continued till no more danger remains as on Friday, food safety teams carried out a province-wide crackdown against imported food product (U Go Yogurt) and removed its more than 100 packs from the market until now.

The DG PFA said strawberry and rus bhari flavours of U Go Yogurt were removed on account of proved the impurity of E120 colour in it after frutina juice and chupa chups. He said importers cannot import any imported food items in which carminic acid (E120) is being used and in this regard, instructions have been forwarded to them. He said any product which prepared with carminic acid (E120) is strictly banned in Punjab as per Punjab Pure Food Regulation.