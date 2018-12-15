PTEA lauds PM’s uninterrupted gas supply step

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Friday lauded timely intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with restoration of uninterrupted gas supply to textile industry.

PTEA chairman Khurram Mukhtar said the move of the government would boost confidence of the business community on the policies of the government. He said gas loadshedding had adversely affected the textile production and the exporters were not in the position of honouring orders of foreign firms. He said industrialization should be the prime focus and responsibility of the government.

Terming value-added textile sector as the main engine of growth, he underlined the need of production of exportable surplus and for this purpose continuous supply of energy inputs were the need of the hour.

Appreciating the government initiative of subsidizing energy prices for export-oriented sectors, he assured textile industry’s commitment to work for a prosperous Pakistan through maximum growth in textile exports.

He urged the government to extend full support to major contributing industry towards economy. Pining high hopes, he said the government’s progressive initiatives had put the trade and industry on the track.