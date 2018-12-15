PTCL wins ‘Best Asian Operator’ award 2018 in UAE

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has won the award for ‘Best Asian Operator’ at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards (TREA) 2018 held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the information Dr. Daniel Ritz, President and CEO PTCL received the award. The awards recognize industry leaders for their efficiency and hard work in the year. The winners were chosen based on recognized and demonstrated established capabilities in their respective sector by an independent panel of experienced industry veterans.

Dr. Daniel Ritz has said while it is a great pleasure accepting the award he is proud of PTCL’s team that has made it possible for us to be recognized as Asia’s best operator. The PTCL has taken strategic initiatives for building a customer service culture in the organisation, along with innovation in its network.

Through its Network Transformation Project (NTP) one hundred exchanges are being upgraded across Pakistan that will positively impact customer experience, he added. The organisation has overall gone through a cultural transformation, with renewed focus on core values, gender diversity and empowerment of employees at the workplace.

To drive business agility and efficiency, technological innovations, like cloud technology, have also been introduced for well-integrated systems throughout the country. Being a national company, the PTCL has taken numerous initiatives and conducts quarterly activities in different regions across Pakistan under its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme (CSRP).