60,000kg substandard meat discarded

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 60,000 kilograms of substandard meat in last two months during operations against butchers and illegal slaughterhouses.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said on Thursday a meat safety team and vigilance cell confiscated 2,500-kg meat from two meat points including Meat Store and Nadeem Store in the area of Township and at Pindi Stop.

The DG said substandard meat of ill and emaciated animals were being sold after slaughtering the animals at illegal slaughterhouses. The raids were conducted on a tip-off of PFA vigilance cell. All the seized meat was set ablaze at Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company’s furnace as per the eco-friendly policy, the DG said.

Meanwhile, the vigilance cell and technical wing of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) presented their monthly progress report to PFA Director General Muhammad Usman. The report said vigilance cell shut down 40 sites and discarded unwholesome food worth Rs 25 million in November.