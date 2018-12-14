close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Training session

Lahore

Punjab University Library in collaboration with A&J DEF TEK Consultants arranged an introductory-cum-training session on SciFinder-N a major database of Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), a division of the American Chemical Society that is collecting and indexing scientific information for more than 100 years. The database is a core resource for chemists and being used in the world’s leading universities, pharmaceutical companies and government research organisations. Andrew Mckay, CAS Regional Market Manager, was the resource person while chief librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, faculty from the Department of Polymer Engineering & Technology, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology and Institute of Chemistry were present. —

