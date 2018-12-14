Results of General Science Part-I announced

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced the results of its annual examinations for Part-1 General Science Group on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the board, a total of 2,009 male students and 1,476 female students had registered for the exams. Of these, 1,972 male students appeared for the papers and 30.22 per cent were successful, while 1,457 sat for the exams and 40.84 per cent of them passed. Board officials said the results being issued are provisional.

The statement added that any entry in the results would be corrected if a complaint is submitted. For regular students, the marks certificates of this examination will be issued in their respective institutions within two weeks.