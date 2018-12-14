close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Protesters demand restoration of Bahria Town construction work

KARACHI: An appeal has been made to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to allow construction work in the Bahria Town Karachi.

“The people of Sindh like Bahria Town Karachi too much which unluckily has plunged into darkness because of a case being heard in the court. We appeal to the Chief Justice to protect the interest of the people by solving our issue”. The residents of Bahria Town, contractors, suppliers, overseas investors, labourers and employees told their problems to the media here on Thursday.

They said Malik Riaz had planned this world-class project five years ago. The people who had invested in the project never thought of facing such a situation. They were on the road now as their investment was at stake.

The protesting residents said the people of Sindh always longed for a resident project like Bahria Town. But after investing their life-long saving in the project, they were not sure about their future. They appealed to Malik Riaz and the court to solve their problems. Contractor Amir Aziz from Izhaar Group of Trading Construction, investor Gulraiz Pasha and Izhaarul Haq were also present.

