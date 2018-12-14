close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
December 14, 2018

Uniform expense

Newspost

December 14, 2018

Orders have been given to restore the Punjab police’s old uniform. In my opinion, the exercise of changing the uniform – which was started by the PML-N-led Punjab government – is futile. Such changes will not help in bringing improvements in the sector. What is needed is to build the trust between the police and people.

A majority of people refrain from registering their complaint at a police station under the presumption that the police will be of no help. How can a change in uniform restore people’s confidence in the police. Until that happens, such cosmetic changes within the police force will create a positive image of the police in front of the people.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

