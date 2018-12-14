Uniform expense

Orders have been given to restore the Punjab police’s old uniform. In my opinion, the exercise of changing the uniform – which was started by the PML-N-led Punjab government – is futile. Such changes will not help in bringing improvements in the sector. What is needed is to build the trust between the police and people.

A majority of people refrain from registering their complaint at a police station under the presumption that the police will be of no help. How can a change in uniform restore people’s confidence in the police. Until that happens, such cosmetic changes within the police force will create a positive image of the police in front of the people.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi