Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

FPCCI picks apart gas closure

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday criticised Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for not taking industries into confidence on the issue of gas closure, a statement said.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir said that the government must understand that non-supply of gas would render thousands of industrial workers unemployed, cause losses of millions of rupees in revenue for the national exchequer and will discourage investors contemplating industrial investment in the country.

The only available option to captive power-based units is natural gas, as K-Electric is unable to provide uninterrupted supply in the current situation, he said.

Industries were already facing problems of low pressure and closure of gas on every Sunday, and now the issuance of a notice on Thursday created panic among the industrial sector, Nasir added.

