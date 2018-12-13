Japanese language speech contest held at NUML

Islamabad : A Japanese Language Speech Contest was held at the Japanese Language Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Wednesday among the diploma and certificate level learners of Japanese language.

The speech contest was organized by the Japanese language department of NUML. Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan and Madam Kurai attended the speech contest.

The participants of the speech contest delivered their speeches fluently on variety of topics in Japanese language. The speech contest was followed by the songs and drama skits performed by the students in Japanese language and won great applause from the audience.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai, appreciating the students of Japanese language, said that he was very impressed by the way they had delivered their speeches, performed skits and songs in Japanese language. While congratulating all of the participants, Ambassador Kurai said that today’s speech contest must have motivated them to enhance even further their knowledge of Japanese language and its culture. “The dedication, zeal and hard work displayed by the participants today, demonstrates their love towards Japanese language and its culture” said Ambassador Kurai.

The Ambassador thanked the management and teachers of Japanese language department of NUML for making continuous efforts to promote Japanese language in Pakistan and for encouraging their students to take part in activities which deepen their knowledge of Japanese language and culture.

Later Ambassador Kurai together with the Rector NUML gave away prizes and certificates to the winners of the speech contest.