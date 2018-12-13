1935 outlaws held during last 45 days

Islamabad : The new Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations (SSP) said that the Islamabad Police has arrested 1,935 outlaws during the last 45 days and recovered valuables worth Rs85 million, including 33 stolen cars, 13 motorbikes and gold ornaments from their possession.

SSP (Operations) Syed Waqar Uddin, while briefing the media on Wednesday said that effective action was taken against land grabbers, drug pushers, especially those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and other anti-social elements.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appreciated and praised the police action against criminals and encouraged the force to keep up effective policing to protect lives and properties of citizens of the federal capital and make it a safe city for them.

Highlighting the performance along with AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghayas Gul, the SSP (Operations) said that 291 drug pushes and bootleggers were held after registration of 263 cases and a total of 108.401 kilogram hashish, 23.980 kilogram heroin, 2.152 kilogram opium, 558 gram ice and 7152 wine bottles were recovered from them.

He said that 23 cases were registered against 25 drug pushers supplying drugs at educational institutions and 16.050 kilogram hashish, 3.143 kilogram heroin, 2.020 kilogram opium, 15 gram cocaine and 500 gram ice was recovered from them.

During the same period, the SSP (Operations) said 211 accused were held for their involvement in dacoities, burglaries and auto-theft incidents. He said that 153 cases against these accused were referred to courts while 33 stolen cars, 13 bikes, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs. 85 million were recovered from them.

Mr. Waqar said that effective action was initiated against the land grabbers in Noon as well as Koral police areas and 46 accused including their three heads were held. Police recovered three 222 bore rifles, two 12 bore repeaters, two 9 MM pistols, one 30 bore pistol and one 44 bore gun.

Likewise, he said the similar action was taken against land grabbers in limits of other police stations and 85 persons were held after registration of 20 cases against them.

The SSP (Operations) said that 121 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons after registration of as many cases against them while 11 Kalashnikovs, 9 carbines, 103 pistols and 1181 rounds were recovered from them.

He said that crackdown was started against absconders and 158 proclaimed offenders were held during the said period. Police raided at various gambling dens and nabbed 42 persons besides recovery of stake money Rs. 77,425 and other items from them.

As many as 1285 persons were held for their involvement in various cases of crime nature while 42 persons were nabbed during crackdown against sheesha smoking.

The SSP (Operations) said that police is taking action against land grabbers and drug pushers following the directions from the government and significant success has been achieved in this regard.

Islamabad police is pursuing zero tolerance policy against corruption and an internal anti-corruption unit has been established, he said.

He said that every possible effort is being made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens while `Open Kutcheries’ are being organized to listen the problems of citizens and address them on immediate basis. Resolving public problems would be on top priority and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated by any police official, he concluded.