Special training for drivers from Jan 1: Aleem

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed screening and special training courses be launched for commercial drivers from January 1 and after Lahore this project be started in other cities of Punjab.

He added that in time frame of three to six months each and every driver should be part of this process and there should be a zero chance of getting a licence without proper academic and practical preparation. He observed this while talking at a briefing given by Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik.

The senior minister said in different cities traffic schools should be established with the collaboration of private sector which can provide professional skill to the drivers on the pattern of modern countries because no one can be allowed to play with the lives of innocent citizens. He maintained that in educational institutions there should be a special class once in a week in which young generation be apprised about the traffic rules and regulations.

He added: “We have to upgrade our traffic system like developed world and plan the next 50 years traffic requirements.” He supported the idea of share in challans’ amount for the traffic police and solving issues being faced by this force including the provision of more vehicle fleet.

He asserted that there is a need for more underpasses and overheads in the city while recent encroachment drive will also play an important role in the smooth traffic flow. In his briefing, Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik told the minister about 10 bottlenecks in the City’s traffic and suggested alternates as well. He also indicated about the private societies, educational institutions and plazas without parking which create hurdle in the traffic.