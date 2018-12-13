Public-private collaboration yielding results in Kurram district

SADDA: The efforts to ease the sufferings of militancy-hit Kurram are yielding results as several rehabilitation projects under private-partnership have been completed and work on others are in full swing in various parts of the district.

DC M Zubair along with Assistant Commissioner central Kurram Nauman Ali Shah and officials of other line departments visited multiple project sites completed by Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

The deputy commissioner visited Government Middle School (GMS) Khomasa, Upper Kurram, where he met students and teachers, discussed their needs and appreciated the hard work of teachers in ensuring education in the far-flung areas of the district. M Zubair also appreciated the efforts of SRSP for the rehabilitation work done in the school under its European Union-Funded "Support to Returnees and their families in Fata" project. The school was damaged during the wave of militancy. The SRSP rehabilitated the school at a cost of Rs12,939,00 to facilitate over 300 students of the village.

The ongoing drinking water supply scheme in Makhrani village, central Kurram was also one of the points of visits for the delegation. "The scheme is completed with an investment of Rs3.13 million benefiting over 40 households," said an official of SRSP. This scheme would provide safe drinking water to the community at their doorsteps.