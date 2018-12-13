Members of PM Inspection Commission appointed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed four members for the Prime Minister Inspection Commission (PMIC). The names of the four members are: Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, Dr Siraj Mustafa Jokhio, Waqar Ahmad and Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal. Syed Akif is a retired officer of BS-22 of the PAS. Dr Siraj is a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Services. Waqar Ahmad is a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group. Lastly, Dr Mumtaz is former vice chancellor, UET, Taxila.
