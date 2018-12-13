close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 13, 2018

Celtic star Griffiths takes break to deal with personal issues

Sports

AFP
December 13, 2018

GLASGOW: Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is taking a break from football as he seeks help for ongoing personal issues, Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers revealed on Wednesday.

Griffiths has endured a difficult season marred by injury problems, but Rodgers said the Scotland international’s decision to step away from the sport was prompted by off-field troubles.The 28-year-old is widely reported to have entered a treatment facility to deal with a gambling addiction.

“Leigh will be taken out of football now for a little period of time,” Rodgers told reporters.“Leigh has had ongoing issues now for a number of months and he has done amazing to play to the level and score some of the goals he has.“But he has reached the point where it is a struggle for him and we are going to give him all the professional help that he possibly needs to get himself into a good place again.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports