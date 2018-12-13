Celtic star Griffiths takes break to deal with personal issues

GLASGOW: Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is taking a break from football as he seeks help for ongoing personal issues, Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers revealed on Wednesday.

Griffiths has endured a difficult season marred by injury problems, but Rodgers said the Scotland international’s decision to step away from the sport was prompted by off-field troubles.The 28-year-old is widely reported to have entered a treatment facility to deal with a gambling addiction.

“Leigh will be taken out of football now for a little period of time,” Rodgers told reporters.“Leigh has had ongoing issues now for a number of months and he has done amazing to play to the level and score some of the goals he has.“But he has reached the point where it is a struggle for him and we are going to give him all the professional help that he possibly needs to get himself into a good place again.”