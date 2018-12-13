Celtic star Griffiths takes break to deal with personal issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GLASGOW: Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is taking a break from football as he seeks help for ongoing personal issues, Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers revealed on Wednesday.
Griffiths has endured a difficult season marred by injury problems, but Rodgers said the Scotland international’s decision to step away from the sport was prompted by off-field troubles.The 28-year-old is widely reported to have entered a treatment facility to deal with a gambling addiction.
“Leigh will be taken out of football now for a little period of time,” Rodgers told reporters.“Leigh has had ongoing issues now for a number of months and he has done amazing to play to the level and score some of the goals he has.“But he has reached the point where it is a struggle for him and we are going to give him all the professional help that he possibly needs to get himself into a good place again.”
