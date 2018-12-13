‘Tentative’ Cremer makes return from knee injury

HARARE: Former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer has set his sights on helping his domestic side Rhinos win some silverware this season after he marked his return from an injury layoff with two wickets in their victory over Mountaineers in the opening Pro50 Championship match at Kwekwe Sports Club on Saturday.

The 32-year-old legspinner last played for Zimbabwe at the World Cup Qualifiers in March and had been out of action since he underwent knee surgery in Harare on August 23. Although Cremer returned impressive figures of 2 for 41 in his 10 overs in Saturday’s match, he says he still has to work hard to regain full fitness.

“It was good to come back, but I still feel I have got some way to go before I am back to full fitness,” he said. “But I am happy to be back playing. I was a bit nervous about the knee, so I was a bit tentative the whole game, but it will hopefully just get stronger and stronger as I go.”Cremer’s return continued when he was included in the starting XI for Rhinos’ Pro50 match against Eagles at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.