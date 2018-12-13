Two killed in BD

DHAKA: Two people have been killed in pre-election violence in Bangladesh, police said on Wednesday, as early campaigning is marred by clashes between armed rivals that has left scores injured. More than 100 people have been hurt in violence on the campaign trail since Monday, when candidates from the two major parties hit the hustings ahead of the December 30 poll. Police said two supporters from the Awami League, the ruling party headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, died from injuries sustained in brawls with opposition rivals late onTuesday. Mobs armed with knives and batons faced off at a rally in Noakhali, a southern district, where a pro-government demonstrator was seriously injured.