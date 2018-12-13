Nursing needs

Nursing remains one of the noblest professions in the world. It is widely referred to as the backbone of the healthcare system. But in a country like Pakistan where most professionals are grossly underpaid, nurses are seldom given the respect that they deserve and have to reckon with low salaries and an extensive workload.

Nurses are often expected to work long hours. As a result, many of them have to sacrifice on sleep to perform their duties. In most cases, nurses struggle to perform their duties to the best of their abilities. Lack of sleep adds to their stress levels and culminates in various health concerns. The government needs to allocate funds for the nurses and care for them in the same way that they care for patients. Hospitals can also play a pivotal role in assisting nurses and ensuring that they are well-paid.

Zeeshan Nasir

Turbat