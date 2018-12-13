CITY PULSE: Fool’s Gold

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saud Baloch’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fool’s Gold’ until December 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Otto Dix
The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ until December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.
Earth to Form
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Husain Ahmad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Earth to Form’ until December 18. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Transcriptase
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Paul-Mehdi Rizvi, Manizhe Ali and Ali Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Transcriptase’ until December 17. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Meem Mashriq Meem Maghrib
The Koel Gallery is hosting Laila Rahman’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Meem Mashriq Meem Maghrib’ until December 15. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saud Baloch’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fool’s Gold’ until December 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Otto Dix
The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ until December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.
Earth to Form
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Husain Ahmad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Earth to Form’ until December 18. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Transcriptase
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Paul-Mehdi Rizvi, Manizhe Ali and Ali Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Transcriptase’ until December 17. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Meem Mashriq Meem Maghrib
The Koel Gallery is hosting Laila Rahman’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Meem Mashriq Meem Maghrib’ until December 15. Call 021-35831292 for more information.