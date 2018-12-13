close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

OICCI holds women awards

Business

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) held the Women Empowerment Awards 2018 at a local hotel on Wednesday.

OICCI President Irfan Wahab Khan said OICCI and its member companies understood the importance of the role of women in all walks of life, and the potential for high economic growth of a country if there was equal participation of women in the economy. OICCI Vice President Shazia Syed said, “In a global world, empowerment of women and gender equality are essential tools to achieve sustainable development.”

OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem said the ‘OICCI Women Empowerment Awards 2018’ was the continuation of OICCI Women initiative which was launched last year in November. Telenor and Nestlé were declared the first and second runner-up, while Unilever won the top position and became ‘Champion of 2018’.

