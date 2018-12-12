Provincial law officer resigns

LAHORE: A recently appointed provincial law officer Tuesday tendered his resignation citing personal reasons. Additional Advocate General Adeel Aqil Mirza sent his resignation to Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais. The Punjab government had on December 7 appointed 18 new additional advocate generals and 42 assistant advocate generals. The government retained four law officers working since previous political regimes. Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, brother of Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, was also appointed as additional advocate general among others mostly affiliated with lawyers’ wings of the PTI and the PML-Q.