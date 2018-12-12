close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

Provincial law officer resigns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

LAHORE: A recently appointed provincial law officer Tuesday tendered his resignation citing personal reasons. Additional Advocate General Adeel Aqil Mirza sent his resignation to Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais. The Punjab government had on December 7 appointed 18 new additional advocate generals and 42 assistant advocate generals. The government retained four law officers working since previous political regimes. Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, brother of Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, was also appointed as additional advocate general among others mostly affiliated with lawyers’ wings of the PTI and the PML-Q.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan