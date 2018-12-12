30-kanal land reclaimed

LAHORE: In a massive operation in Jhuggian Nagra in Sabzazar Scheme, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved more than 30 kanals of land worth more than one billion rupees here on Tuesday.

The operation was launched on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who directed the LDA for retrieving precious state land from grabbers, illegal occupants and unlawful constructions. The officials said the operation was carried out under the supervision of Director General, LDA, Amna Imran Khan.

The LDA staff demolished unlawfully constructed houses, Haveli, shops and other structures built on around 30 residential plots of C block of Sabzazar and retrieved possession of the land.

Representatives of the district administration and heavy contingent of police remained present during the operation. The LDA staff retrieved about 75 per cent of illegally occupied land whereas the remaining land could not be got vacated due to restraining order.

incentives: A subsidy of Rs 5.35 per unit on power tariff is being given for tube-wells, said Malik Nauman Langrial, Punjab agriculture minister. Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, the minister said the government was working to improve the subsidy mechanism. He was of the view the government was giving utmost priority to agriculture. He added that government believed in giving incentives to farmers.

Three uplift schemes: Punjab government on Tuesday approved three development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs2249.701 million. The schemes were approved in the 7th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over by P&D Chairman Habibur-Rehman Gilani.

The approved schemes included; Project Preparation of Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Investment Program (PIAIP) (Revised PC-II) at the cost of Rs1288.970 million, Construction of the Punjab Judicial Academy Complex, Sheikhupura (Revised) at the cost of Rs889.803 million and Hepatitis Prevalence Survey in the Punjab, 2017 (2nd Revised PC-II) at the cost of Rs70.928 million.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary P&D, all members of planning & development board, provincial secretaries concerned and representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.