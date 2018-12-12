Kidnapped girl recovered

LAHORE: Civil Lines police, using latest technology, recovered a kidnapped girl from the kidnapper with a few hours of the incident.

Accused kidnapper Imdad Ali had kept her in a hotel. In the grand operation against kidnappers, a joint team of Civil Lines police station arrested accused Imdad Ali after a few hours of the incident in which a girl student of a renowned university was allegedly kidnapped.

Muhammad Ibrar, a resident of Angori Scheme, Shalamar Link Road, Mughalpura, had submitted an application to the police stated that his sister, a student of BS, was kidnapped.

SP Safdar Raza Qazmi directed the Racecourse Circle ASP Sameer Noor and Civil Lines SHO Muhammad Adil to lodge an FIR and start immediate action against the culprits.

The teams of operations and investigation wings using Hotel Eye Software arrested the accused, Imdad Ali, from a hotel. The kidnapped girl was recovered and handed over to her parents.

According to the initial investigation, Imdad is a resident of Tandu Ala Yaar, Sindh and an employee of Education Department. He allegedly wanted to take the girl to Sindh. The SP appreciated the performance of police team.

PSCA: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has shared the performance of its Kasur for November. Kasur’s operations monitoring center (OMC) secured more than 1,932 observations that warranted interception of more than 565 suspicious persons and screening of 465 vehicles by Mohafiz Force. Eighty of the vehicles were impounded pending investigations.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 910 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours.

Security: Additional Secretary Internal Security (ASIS)

Dr Saqib Ahmad Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting and reviewed security arrangements for Chinese’s engineers and other people working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting held at Home Department was also attended by Chinese Deputy Consul General Peng Zheng wu.

OPC: A two-member delegation of British High Commission, headed by consul for Pakistan and Afghanistan Ann Cowan, visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab and held talks with its Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar.

The OPC VC apprised the delegates of the mechanism to address complaints and initiatives being taken for the welfare of expatriate Pakistanis. He said that British High Commission could directly intimate OPC about the problems of expatriate Pakistanis settled in the UK. British High Commission Consul Ann Cowan while lauding the efforts of OPC said that the institution was playing a pivotal role in resolving the issues faced by expatriate Pakistanis.

extortionist: Naulakha police arrested and man and registered a case against him on charges of demanding extortion.

Accused Khawja Azhar Gulshan was arrested after a complainant, Hafiz Fayyaz, alleged that he had demanded extortion and threatened him to kill him over refusal.