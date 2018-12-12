Seto breaks short-course swim record to stun Le Clos

SHANGHAI: Japan’s Daiya Seto smashed Chad le Clos’s short-course record in the men’s 200m butterfly as he grabbed gold at the world championships to stun the South African on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Seto pipped his more famous rival by only 0.08sec to make a piece of history on the first day of action in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.Seto, who won bronze in the 400m medley at the Rio 2016 Olympics, recovered from a comparatively slow start to hold off Le Clos down the stretch and triumph in 1min 48.24sec.

It was a disappointing silver for the 26-year-old Le Clos, the reigning long-course and short-course world champion. He had also held the short-course record of 1:48.56, set in Singapore in 2013, until Seto bettered it in style.

A distant third was China’s Li Zhuhao.Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus stormed back to win the women’s 200m freestyle gold and underline her status as a rising star of swimming.

The 18-year-old, who won 400m and 800m freestyle gold at the Commonwealth Games in her home country earlier this year, ran down the American Mallory Comerford to seal victory in a thrilling race.

Titmus was back in third after 150m, but she burst to the finish in a time of 1:51.38 to relegate Comerford into silver, with Femke Heemskerk of the Netherlands taking bronze having led for half of a nail-biting race.

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu was strong favourite in the women’s 400m individual medley — and she did not disappoint.Dubbed the “Iron Lady”, Hosszu dominated the short course world championships two years ago in Canada, carrying home seven golds.