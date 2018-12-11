CM sanctions uplift projects for Balakot

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has sanctioned various development projects for Balakot tehsil.

“The schemes announced by the chief minister for NA-30 during a public meeting in Abbottabad last month have been approved,” a former provincial minister Ahmad Hussain Shah told reporters at Balakot on Monday.

Ahmad Hussain Shah, who joined the PTI last month, said that the chief minister approved money for the development schemes in Garhi Habibullah and Balakot.

He said various schools were also being upgraded from middle to high and high to higher secondary level. “The chief minister has also announced to settle outstanding issues of landowners whose land was acquired for the construction of Suki Kinari Hydropower Project,” he added.