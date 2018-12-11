Govt asked to complete development schemes in Tirah

TIRAH: People from Maidan area in Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal district have asked the government to complete the uplift schemes as soon as possible.

They said that drivers were facing problems due to dilapidated roads and bridges. “Despite the announcement of the government to expedite work on development schemes, the contractors have not completed several projects, including roads, schools and bridges in Maidan area of Tirah valley,” an elder Muhammad Usman told The News.

He said that work was started on two bridges three years ago in Malikdinkhel and Bar Qambarkhel areas, but one of them could not be built yet. “Due to the incomplete bridge, the vehicles and civilians have been facing a host of problems,” he said, adding that several vehicles were damaged and some plunged into a stream in the area. He said that vehicles often get stuck in the watercourse in case of floods.

A driver, Saud Afridi, told this scribe that the Narhao and Bar Bagh roads construction could not be completed during the last 3 years. “The roadside fields also are adversely affected due to the overflow of water as the authorities concerned have not constructed a drain that could save fields from flooding,” he explained. Saud added at least 10km road from Dwatoi to Bar Bagh was renovated but it again got damaged.

The man said that the contractors and other officials were not working on uplift schemes of Maidan area as per schedule. He acknowledged that several roads had been constructed two years ago but these were now in a poor condition once again.

Muhammad Amin, a teacher of a private school, said that the contractors started work on government schools three years ago but could not complete that so far.

He said that the educational and health sectors had been affected in the prolonged militancy and the government was yet to put a focus on these sectors. “About 100 government schools were destroyed by militants in the Khyber tribal district. While several schools have been reconstructed, many are still incomplete,” he said.